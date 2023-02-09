Mother-daughter duo found dead under suspicious circumstances

The bodies of two females were found today (09 Feb.) in a house in the Peragahamula area in Ginigathena.

Accordingly, the deceased were identified as a 50-year-old mother, Pradeepa Indrani, and her 30-year-old daughter, Lakmini Lakmali, Police reported.

The bodies were found after area residents informed the Ginigathena Police that a foul smell was emanating from the residence in question, and that its occupants had not been seen in days.

Upon an investigation into the information received, the bodies in question were found on a bed inside a room, Police stated, adding that investigations have revealed that both the deceased suffered from mental illnesses.

It was further revealed that 50-year-old Indrani’s husband and son are employed in Colombo.

While is it suspected that the duo had taken their own lives, further investigations into the death are being conducted by the Ginigathena Police.