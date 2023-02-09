Mother-daughter duo found dead under suspicious circumstances

Mother-daughter duo found dead under suspicious circumstances

February 9, 2023   03:40 pm

The bodies of two females were found today (09 Feb.) in a house in the Peragahamula area in Ginigathena.

Accordingly, the deceased were identified as a 50-year-old mother, Pradeepa Indrani, and her 30-year-old daughter, Lakmini Lakmali, Police reported.

The bodies were found after area residents informed the Ginigathena Police that a foul smell was emanating from the residence in question, and that its occupants had not been seen in days.

Upon an investigation into the information received, the bodies in question  were found on a bed inside a room, Police stated, adding that investigations have revealed that both the deceased suffered from mental illnesses.

It was further revealed that 50-year-old Indrani’s husband and son are employed in Colombo.

While is it suspected that the duo had taken their own lives, further investigations into the death are being conducted by the Ginigathena Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Accusations from trade unions over relief provided by govt on PAYE tax revision

Accusations from trade unions over relief provided by govt on PAYE tax revision

Accusations from trade unions over relief provided by govt on PAYE tax revision

Grama Niladhari officer assaulted over land issue in Thamankaduwa

Grama Niladhari officer assaulted over land issue in Thamankaduwa

A/L student who excels in the arts and lives under various hardships

A/L student who excels in the arts and lives under various hardships

Anura Kumara's request to Sri Lanka's Muslim community ahead of polls

Anura Kumara's request to Sri Lanka's Muslim community ahead of polls

Sujeewa Senasinghe issues a challenge to Anura Kumara's NPP

Sujeewa Senasinghe issues a challenge to Anura Kumara's NPP

PUCSL urged not to revise policy on electricity tariffs

PUCSL urged not to revise policy on electricity tariffs

Opposition MPs boycott parliamentary proceedings for second consecutive day

Opposition MPs boycott parliamentary proceedings for second consecutive day

Opposition MPs speak out after staging walkout during President's throne speech (English)

Opposition MPs speak out after staging walkout during President's throne speech (English)