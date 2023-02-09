Vadivel Suresh to resign from all posts in SJB

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) parliamentarian Vadivel Suresh has decided to resign from all posts held by him within the political party.

Speaking to Ada Derana in this regard, the MP revelaed that he has informed the SJB that he will be resigning from all posts and titles he holds within the party, with effect from today (09 Feb.).

He noted that he made this decision after Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa allegedly bailed out on a party rally scheduled to be held in the Madulsima area today.

“We prepared for the event. Estate workers left their work for the day, and came in preparation for the rally. However, we were later notified that Sajith Premadasa will be unable to make it for the rally due to a sudden illness. The estate workers then began praying for his speedy recovery, and I myself asked them for forgiveness. Shortly after, however, I saw, on Facebook, Sajith speaking at a rally in Welimada at that very moment. I was shocked, and fell into great trouble, as I became a liar before the eyes of the people, and they couldn’t accept Sajith Preamadasa either. It was at that moment that I decided to resign form all my posts within this party”, the MP said.