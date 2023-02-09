Vadivel Suresh to resign from all posts in SJB

Vadivel Suresh to resign from all posts in SJB

February 9, 2023   06:00 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) parliamentarian Vadivel Suresh has decided to resign from all posts held by him within the political party. 

Speaking to Ada Derana in this regard, the MP revelaed that he has informed the SJB that he will be resigning from all posts and titles he holds within the party, with effect from today (09 Feb.).

He noted that he made this decision after Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa allegedly bailed out on a party rally scheduled to be held in the Madulsima area today.

“We prepared for the event. Estate workers left their work for the day, and came in preparation for the rally. However, we were later notified that Sajith Premadasa will be unable to make it for the rally due to a sudden illness. The estate workers then began praying for his speedy recovery, and I myself asked them for forgiveness. Shortly after, however, I saw, on Facebook, Sajith speaking at a rally in Welimada at that very moment. I was shocked, and fell into great trouble, as I became a liar before the eyes of the people, and they couldn’t accept Sajith Preamadasa either. It was at that moment that I decided to resign form all my posts within this party”, the MP said.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Accusations from trade unions over relief provided by govt on PAYE tax revision

Accusations from trade unions over relief provided by govt on PAYE tax revision

Grama Niladhari officer assaulted over land issue in Thamankaduwa

Grama Niladhari officer assaulted over land issue in Thamankaduwa

A/L student who excels in the arts and lives under various hardships

A/L student who excels in the arts and lives under various hardships

Anura Kumara's request to Sri Lanka's Muslim community ahead of polls

Anura Kumara's request to Sri Lanka's Muslim community ahead of polls

Sujeewa Senasinghe issues a challenge to Anura Kumara's NPP

Sujeewa Senasinghe issues a challenge to Anura Kumara's NPP

PUCSL urged not to revise policy on electricity tariffs

PUCSL urged not to revise policy on electricity tariffs

Opposition MPs boycott parliamentary proceedings for second consecutive day

Opposition MPs boycott parliamentary proceedings for second consecutive day