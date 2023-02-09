Indian Coast Guard foils smuggling bid from Sri Lanka, seizes over 17kg gold

Indian Coast Guard foils smuggling bid from Sri Lanka, seizes over 17kg gold

February 9, 2023   07:02 pm

In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard along with India’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Chennai, seized a gold consignment of 17.74 Kg worth approximately INR 105 million from Mandapam seashore in Tamil Nadu while the consignment was being smuggled from Sri Lanka by sea route.

According to an official statement on Thursday, based on intelligence input from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai, Indian Coast Guard Station Mandapam deployed a joint team onboard Interceptor Boat (IB) C-432 on February 7.

"The team maintained surveillance in the Gulf of Mannar for two days for any suspicious activity. On the night of February 08, the IB boarded a suspicious boat which was trying to escape at high speed to evade interception. On rummaging the boat, the suspected contraband was not found and it was suspected that same was thrown overboard during interception," the statement said.

A diving operation was conducted by the ICG team in the probable area and a consignment of 17.74 kg of gold was recovered from the sea bed.
The fishing boat along with 3 crew members have been handed over to Coastal Security Group, Mandapam for further legal action. 

Source – ANI
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Accusations from trade unions over relief provided by govt on PAYE tax revision

Accusations from trade unions over relief provided by govt on PAYE tax revision

Grama Niladhari officer assaulted over land issue in Thamankaduwa

Grama Niladhari officer assaulted over land issue in Thamankaduwa

A/L student who excels in the arts and lives under various hardships

A/L student who excels in the arts and lives under various hardships

Anura Kumara's request to Sri Lanka's Muslim community ahead of polls

Anura Kumara's request to Sri Lanka's Muslim community ahead of polls

Sujeewa Senasinghe issues a challenge to Anura Kumara's NPP

Sujeewa Senasinghe issues a challenge to Anura Kumara's NPP

PUCSL urged not to revise policy on electricity tariffs

PUCSL urged not to revise policy on electricity tariffs

Opposition MPs boycott parliamentary proceedings for second consecutive day

Opposition MPs boycott parliamentary proceedings for second consecutive day