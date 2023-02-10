Few showers expected in parts of the island today

February 10, 2023   08:16 am

The Department of Meteorology says a few showers are expected in Eastern and Uva provinces today (Feb 10).

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts during the afternoon or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara.

A few showers may occur in sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Trincomalee via Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and in sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and in sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the Island may be slight to moderate.

