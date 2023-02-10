The Court of Appeal has refused a petition by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) requesting that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) be ordered to provide an uninterrupted supply of electricity during the 2022 GCE Advanced Level examination.

The petition was refused by the court prior to any consideration, Ada Derana’s court reporter confirmed.

PUCSL filed a writ application with the Court of Appeal against CEB on 01 February, seeking a court order preventing the power interruptions imposed during the time period the 2022 Advanced Level examination is being held.

The writ application was filed in the backdrop of all related parties, including the PUCSL, CEB, Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Ministry of Power and Energy coming to a settlement before the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) on 25 January, that no power cuts will be imposed during the national exam, running from 23 January to 17 February.