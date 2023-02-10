SC postpones hearing of petition seeking to defer LG election

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of the petition seeking to defer the Local Government Election. Accordingly, the petition, filed by retired Army Colonel W.M.R. Wijesundara, will be again taken up for hearing on February 23.

The petition, citing the prevailing economic crisis, has sought a court order to defer the Local Government election.

The Election Commission chairman Nimal G. Punchihewa, the members of the election body, the Prime Minister, the Secretary to the Finance Ministry and the Attorney General as the respondents of the petition.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission once again gave an undertaking before the Supreme Court that the LG poll would be held on March 09 as planned.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court has concluded the hearing of two writ applications filed seeking a writ order to be issued directing the election body to take necessary measures to hold the LG polls.