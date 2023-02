Minor tremors with a magnitude of 3.0 were reported in several areas in the Moneragala district a short while ago (10 Feb.).

Accordingly, tremors were felt in the Buttala, Wellawaya and Handapanagala areas, the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) reported.

The NBRO assures, however, that there is no potential threat of danger and thereby urged all persons to remain calm as there is no need to panic.