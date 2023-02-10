CWC requests meeting with Wages Board

CWC requests meeting with Wages Board

February 10, 2023   02:34 pm

The Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) has decided to request Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment, Manusha Nanayakkara to summon the Wages Board so as to discuss the issues faced by the plantation workers.

Accordingly, General Secretary of the CWC, Jeevan Thondaman stated that an increase in the wages earned by workers in the tea and rubber estates needs to be discussed with the Board, in view of the rise in inflation and cost of living.

Taking to Twitter, he stated that although multiple efforts have been made to enter into a collective agreement with the Regional Plantation Companies, neither them nor the Employer’s Federation have displayed an interest to establish a productivity-based wage system.

“Therefore, with the rise in cost of living, a fair wage must be sought with Government intervention”, the MP said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

TV Derana wins big at 2023 Sumathi Awards

TV Derana wins big at 2023 Sumathi Awards

TV Derana wins big at 2023 Sumathi Awards

IMF insists on creditor assurances to unlock $2.9 Bn Sri Lanka bailout

IMF insists on creditor assurances to unlock $2.9 Bn Sri Lanka bailout

Japans trading giant Mitsubishi ends operations in Sri Lanka

Japans trading giant Mitsubishi ends operations in Sri Lanka

Appeals Court rejects PUCSLs writ on power cuts during A/L exam

Appeals Court rejects PUCSLs writ on power cuts during A/L exam

Nimal Lanza challenges Anura Kumara to an open debate

Nimal Lanza challenges Anura Kumara to an open debate

Election Commission gives another undertaking before court on LG polls

Election Commission gives another undertaking before court on LG polls

Chamber of Young Lankan Entrepreneurs holds diplomats' evening in Colombo (English)

Chamber of Young Lankan Entrepreneurs holds diplomats' evening in Colombo (English)

Cannot have maximum devolution of power within a unitary state - MP Sumanthiran (English)

Cannot have maximum devolution of power within a unitary state - MP Sumanthiran (English)