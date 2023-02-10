CWC requests meeting with Wages Board

The Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) has decided to request Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment, Manusha Nanayakkara to summon the Wages Board so as to discuss the issues faced by the plantation workers.

Accordingly, General Secretary of the CWC, Jeevan Thondaman stated that an increase in the wages earned by workers in the tea and rubber estates needs to be discussed with the Board, in view of the rise in inflation and cost of living.

Taking to Twitter, he stated that although multiple efforts have been made to enter into a collective agreement with the Regional Plantation Companies, neither them nor the Employer’s Federation have displayed an interest to establish a productivity-based wage system.

“Therefore, with the rise in cost of living, a fair wage must be sought with Government intervention”, the MP said.