Colombo Naval Exercise 2023 gets underway

February 10, 2023   07:17 pm

The 2023 edition of the Colombo Naval Exercise (CONNEX) kicked off on 06 February, and will be held off the Western Coast until 13 February.

The training programme, which is being held by the Sri Lanka Navy for the fifth time, comprises both harbour and sea phases with the aim of  maintaining the operational efficiency of the Sri Lanka’s naval force.

While the harbour phase commenced on 06 February, during which naval and air force personnel exchanged views on scenarios, rules of engagement and communication protocols, the sea phase began yesterday (09 Feb.), aboard the SLNS Sayurala.

CONEX – 2023 aims to nurture a stable ocean region by eliminating potential non-traditional maritime security threats in island waters and keep the operational readiness and efficiency of the fleet units of the Sri Lanka Navy. 

Moreover, honing the knowledge and skills of naval personnel and developing interoperability with the Sri Lanka Air Force, in order to respond to a wide range of operational and contingency scenarios are some of the other key aspects of CONEX.

The event was held under the auspices of the Deputy Chief of Staff and Director General Operations Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake and with the attendance of Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva, Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet Rear Admiral Nishantha Amarosa and a group of senior officers from the Navy Headquarters, Western Naval Command and Naval Fleet Command. The sea phase is augmented by SLNS Sayurala, SLNS Sayura, SLNS Gajabahu, SLNS Nandimithra, SLNS Vijayabahu and SLNS Mihikatha from the Sri Lanka Navy and SLCG Samudraraksha from the Sri Lanka Coast Guard. 

Meanwhile, the Fast Attack Craft P 4443, P 4445, P 437 and P 435 of the Fast Attack Flotilla also join the exercise.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

TV Derana wins big at 2023 Sumathi Awards

TV Derana wins big at 2023 Sumathi Awards

IMF insists on creditor assurances to unlock $2.9 Bn Sri Lanka bailout

IMF insists on creditor assurances to unlock $2.9 Bn Sri Lanka bailout

Japans trading giant Mitsubishi ends operations in Sri Lanka

Japans trading giant Mitsubishi ends operations in Sri Lanka

Appeals Court rejects PUCSLs writ on power cuts during A/L exam

Appeals Court rejects PUCSLs writ on power cuts during A/L exam

Nimal Lanza challenges Anura Kumara to an open debate

Nimal Lanza challenges Anura Kumara to an open debate

Election Commission gives another undertaking before court on LG polls

Election Commission gives another undertaking before court on LG polls

Chamber of Young Lankan Entrepreneurs holds diplomats' evening in Colombo (English)

Chamber of Young Lankan Entrepreneurs holds diplomats' evening in Colombo (English)