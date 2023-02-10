Grace period declared to hand over unlicensed firearms

February 10, 2023   09:31 pm

The Defence Ministry has declared a grace period from February 06 to March 15 to hand over unlicensed firearms to the government authorities.

This was announced in a special gazette notification issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Defence Minister, on February 06 (Monday).

The communiqué was published by virtue of the powers vested in the Head of State under Section 30(1) of the Firearms Ordinance No. 33 of 1916 and Article 44(3) of the Constitution.

The gazette notification further mentioned that the individuals handing over unlicensed firearms during the aforementioned grace period would not be subjected to any fines or penalties for offences committed contrary to Section 22 of the Firearms Ordinance for the possession, keeping in custody, or utilization of such firearms prior to the date of handing over.

