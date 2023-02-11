Several areas to receive few showers today

February 11, 2023   07:12 am

The Department of Meteorology says a few showers are expected in Northern and Eastern coastal areas today.

Parts of Central province and Badulla, Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts are likely to experience showers or thundershowers in the afternoon or at night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Sea areas:

A few showers will occur in sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Mullaitivu via Pottuvil and Trincomalee.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle in the evening or at night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and in sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and in sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the Island may be slight to moderate.

