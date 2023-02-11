Sri Lanka donates consignment of tea to earthquake-hit Türkiye

Sri Lanka donates consignment of tea to earthquake-hit Türkiye

February 11, 2023   12:07 pm

The Government of Sri Lanka, with the support of the Ceylon Tea Exporters, has donated a consignment of “Ceylon Tea” on 10 February 2023, to the Ambassador of Türkiye in Colombo.

It will be delivered to the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The consignment was handed over to the Ambassador of Türkiye Demet Şekercioğlu by Director General for Emergency Response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs O.L Ameer Ajwad at the Türkiye Embassy in Colombo.

The donation was coordinated by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Sri Lanka Tea Board.

Foreign Ministry’s Director General for Europe Priyangika Dharmasena, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tea Board Niraj De Mel and Director for Promotion at the Sri Lanka Tea Board Pavithri Peiris were also present at the event.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'LATE NIGHT PRIME' 2023.02.10

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'LATE NIGHT PRIME' 2023.02.10

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'LATE NIGHT PRIME' 2023.02.10

Sarath Weerasekara says Wigenswaran is deceiving Tamil people (English)

Sarath Weerasekara says Wigenswaran is deceiving Tamil people (English)

Hearing of two writs on LG polls suspended after Election Commission gives undertaking

Hearing of two writs on LG polls suspended after Election Commission gives undertaking

China donates medicine consignment worth Rs. 4 million to Sri Lanka (English)

China donates medicine consignment worth Rs. 4 million to Sri Lanka (English)

Appeals Court rejects PUCSL's writ on power cuts during A/L exam (English)

Appeals Court rejects PUCSL's writ on power cuts during A/L exam (English)

Election Commission gives another undertaking before court on LG polls (English)

Election Commission gives another undertaking before court on LG polls (English)

TV Derana bags multiple awards at 2023 Sumathi Awards

TV Derana bags multiple awards at 2023 Sumathi Awards

Sujeewa Senasinghe vows to take UNP under SJB

Sujeewa Senasinghe vows to take UNP under SJB