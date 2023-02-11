Sri Lanka donates consignment of tea to earthquake-hit Türkiye

The Government of Sri Lanka, with the support of the Ceylon Tea Exporters, has donated a consignment of “Ceylon Tea” on 10 February 2023, to the Ambassador of Türkiye in Colombo.

It will be delivered to the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The consignment was handed over to the Ambassador of Türkiye Demet Şekercioğlu by Director General for Emergency Response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs O.L Ameer Ajwad at the Türkiye Embassy in Colombo.

The donation was coordinated by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Sri Lanka Tea Board.

Foreign Ministry’s Director General for Europe Priyangika Dharmasena, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tea Board Niraj De Mel and Director for Promotion at the Sri Lanka Tea Board Pavithri Peiris were also present at the event.