President unveils first locally-assembled Hyundai Grand i10

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Friday (Feb. 10), unveiled Sri Lanka’s first locally-assembled Hyundai Grand i10 at the Hyundai showroom in the Colombo City Centre (CCC).

Addressing the event, he noted that the belief the country’s economy would reinvigorate soon is confirmed by introducing such a brand-new vehicle to the market at a critical moment like this. He also extended special thanks to Abans Company and Hyundai Company for the launch of the vehicle.

The President further said that the positive confidence the foreign countries have placed in Sri Lanka is evident through the introduction of the locally-assembled Hyundai Grand i10 vehicle to the market.

This vehicle is assembled in a factory equipped with sophisticated modern technology in Seeduwa in a cooperate venture by Abans Auto Company of Sri Lanka and Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

President Wickremesinghe further said that this was a huge step in the domestic vehicle assembling industry and vehicle spare parts manufacturing industry.

Speaking further, the Head of State said popular decisions would not serve to develop a country while expressing hopes that political leaders would take difficult and unpopular decisions in the future for the sake of the country.

He also urged political leaders to dedicate themselves to building the country.

With regard to the recent tax revision which sparked a backlash in the country, President Wickremesinghe explained taxes were imposed with the full knowledge of the difficulties faced by the people and those decisions had to be taken to run the country’s economy.

However, relief can be provided to the people very soon as this adversity will only last a short time, he continued, adding that “We must advance the country. However, if we had not made these decisions, the country would not be in this state today.”