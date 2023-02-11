Pod of 14 whales found on Kalpitiya beach

Pod of 14 whales found on Kalpitiya beach

February 11, 2023   05:30 pm

A group of 14 pilot whales were found washed ashore on the beaches of Kalpitiya early this morning (11 Feb.).

Although a joint operation was launched by the Sri Lanka Navy and the Wildlife Department, together with area residents, to get the whales back into the sea, three of the whales had reportedly died.

Meanwhile, a fishing vessel collided with a whale in seas near the Dodanduwa Harbour yesterday (10 Feb.), injuring an individual.

While the vessel in question was also badly damaged, the injured person was later admitted to hospital for treatment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Cardinal says Sri Lanka has collapsed both morally and economically

Cardinal says Sri Lanka has collapsed both morally and economically

Keheliya says those who used violence should not be given power

Keheliya says those who used violence should not be given power

'Known devil is better than unknown angel'  Sujeewa Senasinghe

'Known devil is better than unknown angel'  Sujeewa Senasinghe

NPP's LG poll victory will ensure largest political transformation in SL  Anura

NPP's LG poll victory will ensure largest political transformation in SL  Anura

Businessman attempts to fly out with 50 rounds of ammo in his possession

Businessman attempts to fly out with 50 rounds of ammo in his possession

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.11

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.11

'Api Wawamu' national competition selects 30 finalists

'Api Wawamu' national competition selects 30 finalists