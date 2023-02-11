Pod of 14 whales found on Kalpitiya beach

A group of 14 pilot whales were found washed ashore on the beaches of Kalpitiya early this morning (11 Feb.).

Although a joint operation was launched by the Sri Lanka Navy and the Wildlife Department, together with area residents, to get the whales back into the sea, three of the whales had reportedly died.

Meanwhile, a fishing vessel collided with a whale in seas near the Dodanduwa Harbour yesterday (10 Feb.), injuring an individual.

While the vessel in question was also badly damaged, the injured person was later admitted to hospital for treatment.