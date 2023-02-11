Sri Lankas dollar crisis adversely affects Sri Lanka Mounted Police Division

February 11, 2023   09:30 pm

Measures taken to provide the horses of the Sri Lanka Mounted Police Division with local grains, as a result of the ongoing dollar crisis, has been successful thus far, the Division confirmed.

Accordingly, a programme to feed the horses with local grains such as green gram, chickpeas and corn was implemented after they were unable to import the required food, owing to Sri Lanka’s dollar crisis.

The inability to import the food required for the horses ultimately led to them losing weight and becoming emaciated, the Mounted Police Division stated.

However, with the recent program, there has been an evident increase in the weight of the horses, albeit gradually, the Division stated.

