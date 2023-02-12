80% of medicines brought under Indian credit line are not registered?

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says that the stocks of more than 140 types of essential drugs used for the treatment of patients have been exhausted.

Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe, the Media Spokesman of the GMOA, pointed out that the attention of the Ministry of Health should be directed in this regard.

He also said that in view of this situation, the maintenance of health services of the entire hospital system, starting from the National Hospital to the rural hospitals, has confronted a severe challenge.

Meanwhile, President of the Health Professionals’ Association Mr. Ravi Kumudesh stressed that 80% of the drugs brought to Sri Lanka under the Indian credit assistance system have not been registered.

He alleges that the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) is responsible for the issue.