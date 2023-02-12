Request to impose tax on imported potatoes

February 12, 2023   12:31 pm

The Ministry of Agriculture has requested the Finance Ministry to impose tax on imported potatoes.

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera noted that the Ministry of Finance has not responded regarding the matter although it was informed in writing to the Ministry’s Secretary to impose a tax on imported potatoes, since it is the responsibility of the government to safeguard local potato farmers, who invest a huge amount of money in farming.

Furthermore, the Minister mentioned that he will present facts to the President regarding the matter, during the Cabinet meeting which is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Feb. 13).

Each time the local potato harvest is harvested, farmers have to face a situation of abandoning local potato cultivation due to the importation of potatoes, he stressed.

