Five buildings damaged as fire breaks out at coir factory in Katana

February 12, 2023   01:26 pm

A sudden fire has broken out in a factory that manufactures coir-related products located in the Miris Watta area on the Katana - Divulapitiya main road in Katana police division, Ada Derana reporter said.

At least 05 buildings of the 12-building establishment have been severely damaged in the fire, according to the reporter.

The fire has reportedly been extinguished in about 04 buildings of the establishment, while the flames in the remaining building is currently under control.

Five fire engines and 05 water bowsers have been deployed to prevent the spread of the fire.

The properties of the establishment have been severely damaged during the fire while no casualties have been reported, according to the reporter. The damages caused by the fire is yet to be estimated.

Katana Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

