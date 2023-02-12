Sri Lankan woman among victims of earthquake in Turkey
The building where the Sri Lankan woman is believed to have lived. Photo Source: Sri Lanka Embassy in Turkey

February 12, 2023   02:21 pm

The body of a 64-year-old Sri Lankan female, who was living in Turkey and reported missing after last week’s earthquake, has been identified by her daughter, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Turkey said.

The deceased woman who is from Galagedara in Kandy District had left for Turkey around 20 years ago, according to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Turkey.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador in Turkey stated that all 13 of the 14 Sri Lankans believed to be in the earthquake-affected areas of Turkey were safe and that they have already been traced. 

The deceased woman, who had lived in a building that had collapsed in the quake, was not there when the incident occurred and has not been contacted, Ambassador Hasanthi Urugodawatte Dissanayake had told Ada Derana on February 06.  

The ambassador had also appealed to the members of the public to convey any information about Sri Lankans living in Turkey.

According to the Sri Lankan embassy, the woman had been in touch with her daughter and a friend. She has been in a building that has collapsed, but later it was thought that all in the building has come out; then there was information that her mobile phone was discovered.  The embassy said it has reached out to ASAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Agency under the Turkish Presidency) to assist in this regard.

A massive earthquake of a magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey and northwest of Syria in the early hours of Monday (Feb. 06) while freezing cold weather added to the plights of the victims. It was followed by a multitude of aftershocks and a second powerful quake of a magnitude of 7.5.

The death toll from the earthquake on both sides of the border in Turkey and Syria is currently over 28,000 while over 86,000 have been evacuated from the earthquake area.

