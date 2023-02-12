Teacher and three students drown after boat capsizes
File Photo.

February 12, 2023   04:47 pm

Four persons including a school teacher and three students have reportedly drowned after a boat capsized on a lake at Thandamalai in Kokkadicholai, Batticaloa.

According to reports, 04 male students, 07 female students and 03 teachers were on the boat when it had capsized earlier today (12).

Police said that a 27-year-old male teacher and three 16-year-old boys were reported missing after the capsizing of the boat while the rest of them had been rescued.

The bodies of the missing teacher and three boys were later recovered by search teams, the police said.

