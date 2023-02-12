10-hour water cut in several areas tomorrow

10-hour water cut in several areas tomorrow

February 12, 2023   04:53 pm

A 10-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas tomorrow (Feb. 13), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, the water cut will affect Rattota, Kaikawala and Weragama in Matale District, according to the NWSDB.

The water supply will be interrupted for a period of 10 hours from 08.00 p.m. on Monday (Feb. 13) to 06.00 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 14).

The NWSDB mentioned that the water cut is being imposed due to urgent maintenance activities in the Rattota water treatment plant.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Residents affected by harmful smoke after fire breaks out at garbage dump in Kotikawatte

Residents affected by harmful smoke after fire breaks out at garbage dump in Kotikawatte

Residents affected by harmful smoke after fire breaks out at garbage dump in Kotikawatte

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.12

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.12

Rohitha claims JVP and SJB both have blood on their hands

Rohitha claims JVP and SJB both have blood on their hands

President assures mechanism to purchase paddy from farmers within a week

President assures mechanism to purchase paddy from farmers within a week

We will not attempt to change our history - Sujeewa Senasinghe

We will not attempt to change our history - Sujeewa Senasinghe

700,000 vehicles with faulty airbags on the roads in Sri Lanka - DMT

700,000 vehicles with faulty airbags on the roads in Sri Lanka - DMT

Non-essential and non-urgent surgeries at govt hospitals to be temporarily postponed

Non-essential and non-urgent surgeries at govt hospitals to be temporarily postponed

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.02.12

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.02.12