10-hour water cut in several areas tomorrow

A 10-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas tomorrow (Feb. 13), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, the water cut will affect Rattota, Kaikawala and Weragama in Matale District, according to the NWSDB.

The water supply will be interrupted for a period of 10 hours from 08.00 p.m. on Monday (Feb. 13) to 06.00 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 14).

The NWSDB mentioned that the water cut is being imposed due to urgent maintenance activities in the Rattota water treatment plant.