AG files revision application with Colombo HC over release of Wasantha Mudalige

February 12, 2023   09:29 pm

The Attorney General has filed a revision application before the Colombo High Court seeking the nullification of the order issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate to release the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige from charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Mudalige was arrested on 22 August 2022, on charges filed under the PTA, and was released from these charges on January 31 after being detained for 162 days under the PTA, by Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis, on the grounds that the accused was not found to have committed any offices under the PTA.

The IUSF convener’s legal counsel had previously requested his release on the grounds that there were no sufficient levels of facts or evidence to remand him under the PTA.

Many international human rights organizations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had also been calling on the Sri Lankan government to end the arbitrary detention of Mudalige, who was under arrest for five months.

However, Sri Lanka Police said last week that they have decided to file an appeal against the recent release of Wasantha Mudalige from the charges filed against him under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Accordingly, Police Spokesman Nihal Thalduwa stated that the Police Headquarters requested the Attorney General to submit an appeal, in accordance with all relevant legal provisions, against the recent judgment given by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

