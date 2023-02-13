Showers expected in several districts

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island, it said.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and in sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the Island may be slight to moderate.

Near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo may experience rough seas and surges due to increased wave period.