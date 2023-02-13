Several trains cancelled due to trade union action

Several scheduled trains have been cancelled today (Feb. 13), due to a strike launched by an engine drivers’ trade union, says the Sri Lanka Railways.

Accordingly, several train journeys including office trains have been cancelled this morning, whilst it was also announced that the express train running from Mahao to Colombo, and Moratuwa on the main railway line had been cancelled.

In addition, several other office trains on the main railway line had also been cancelled this morning.

Meanwhile, the office train running from Hikkaduwa to Maradana on the coastal line had reportedly been cancelled, while the ‘Samudradewi’ running from Galle to Maradana on coastal line had run as usual.