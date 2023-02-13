School syllabus to be updated; AI will be introduced to curriculum  Edu. Minister

February 13, 2023   10:15 am

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha says that the school curriculum of all grades starting from Grade 06 to 13 will be updated from next year.

Joining an event held in Colombo, Minister Premajayantha pointed out that the Cabinet approval is expected to be obtained within two weeks, for the policy on digitalization of education.

Further, the Minister mentioned that the Education Ministry is planning to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the schools syllabus.

“We, the Ministry of Education are planning to introduce AI, after updating the curriculum from Grade 6 to Grade 13. Sometimes it may be introduced as a basket subject as same as the ICT (Information Communication Technology) which prevails so far.”

“If it will be introduced in a separate basket, the students will be able to select AI together with ICT. The relevant discussions are underway”, he added.

“The future of our country depends on developing the technology”, the minister expressed further.

