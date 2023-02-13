Railway engine drivers called off strike

February 13, 2023   11:52 am

Sri Lanka Railways Engine Drivers’ Union has decided to call off their strike action, says the Secretary of the union Mr. U.K. Konthasinghe.

He further mentioned that the trade union action was called off, after holding discussions with relevant authorities regarding their demands.

Several scheduled trains had been cancelled today (Feb. 13), due to the strike launched by the engine drivers’ trade union.

Accordingly, several train journeys including office trains were cancelled this morning, whilst it was also announced that the express train running from Mahao to Colombo, and Moratuwa on the main railway line had also been cancelled.

In addition, several other office trains on the main railway line had also been cancelled this morning.

Meanwhile, the office train running from Hikkaduwa to Maradana on the coastal line had reportedly been cancelled, while the ‘Samudradewi’ running from Galle to Maradana on coastal line had run as usual.

