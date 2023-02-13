India to discuss Tamil Nadu fishermen issue with Sri Lanka: Minister of State

India to discuss Tamil Nadu fishermen issue with Sri Lanka: Minister of State

February 13, 2023   02:19 pm

India’s minister of state for fisheries L. Murugan on Sunday said the Union government would hold talks with the Sri Lankan government on the issue concerning Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Murugan, who returned from Sri Lanka on Sunday morning, was speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport. BJP (Bharatiya Janatha Party) state president K. Annamalai, who accompanied the minister to Sri Lanka, was present too.

“As of now no fisherman is in Sri Lankan custody. Our government will soon hold talks with the Sri Lankan government on the fishermen issue,” said Murugan. 

As for the fishing boats that are still in Sri Lankan custody, Murugan said he, along with Union fisheries minister Parshottam Rupala and Annamalai, met Union external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and discussed the issue with him.

Murugan dedicated the Jaffna cultural centre in Sri Lanka, which was fully funded by the Indian government, to the people on Saturday.

He hailed the cultural centre as iconic. “The Jaffna cultural centre was dedicated to the people of Jaffna,” said Murugan. He said steps would be taken to resume the ferry service between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.

Source - The Times of India

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Health Ministry decides to postpone non-essential and non-urgent surgeries at govt hospitals (English)

Health Ministry decides to postpone non-essential and non-urgent surgeries at govt hospitals (English)

Justice will be delivered to Easter attacks victims under SJB govt - Sajith (English)

Justice will be delivered to Easter attacks victims under SJB govt - Sajith (English)

Don't even walk on the left side of the road - Anura Kumara to NPP candidates (English)

Don't even walk on the left side of the road - Anura Kumara to NPP candidates (English)

President assures mechanism to purchase paddy from farmers within a week (English)

President assures mechanism to purchase paddy from farmers within a week (English)

Trade unions accuse the President of using armed forces to oppress protesters (English)

Trade unions accuse the President of using armed forces to oppress protesters (English)

Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services promises more facilities for passengers (English)

Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services promises more facilities for passengers (English)

CCTV: thief locks up Magistrate inside house and steals his car

CCTV: thief locks up Magistrate inside house and steals his car