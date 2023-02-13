India to discuss Tamil Nadu fishermen issue with Sri Lanka: Minister of State

India’s minister of state for fisheries L. Murugan on Sunday said the Union government would hold talks with the Sri Lankan government on the issue concerning Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Murugan, who returned from Sri Lanka on Sunday morning, was speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport. BJP (Bharatiya Janatha Party) state president K. Annamalai, who accompanied the minister to Sri Lanka, was present too.

“As of now no fisherman is in Sri Lankan custody. Our government will soon hold talks with the Sri Lankan government on the fishermen issue,” said Murugan.

As for the fishing boats that are still in Sri Lankan custody, Murugan said he, along with Union fisheries minister Parshottam Rupala and Annamalai, met Union external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and discussed the issue with him.

Murugan dedicated the Jaffna cultural centre in Sri Lanka, which was fully funded by the Indian government, to the people on Saturday.

He hailed the cultural centre as iconic. “The Jaffna cultural centre was dedicated to the people of Jaffna,” said Murugan. He said steps would be taken to resume the ferry service between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.

Source - The Times of India

-Agencies