Doctors sound warning over acute shortage of medical equipment and drugs

The All Ceylon Medical Officers’ Association (ACMOA) says that a serious shortage of equipment used for medical services has emerged in the country despite the fact that a proper solution has still not been provided for the prevailing acute shortage of drugs.

The association pointed out that there are only limited stocks of certain medicine available in the Ministry of Health’s stores and also within regional drug stores.

Health professionals including the medical officers stressed throughout the last period that the drug shortage in all government hospitals have worsened by the day and there is also a shortage of medical equipment.

Although there are about 1,300 types of medicines available, there is a shortage of between 140 to 150 types of essential medicines so far, according to the All Ceylon Medical Officers’ Association.

The association further points out that there is a severe shortage of Insulin given to diabetic patients, Aspirin given to heart patients, Metformin, several types of syrups given to small children, basic antibiotics, painkillers, anaesthetics, cancer drugs and drugs given to kidney patients.

Dr. Nishantha Samaraweera of the ACMOA expressed that a large number of drugs are running out of stock during this month, adding that the government’s intervention to restore these drug stocks is very low.

“There is a serious shortage of drugs starting from emergency medication to cancer drugs. Nasal tubes, urinary tubes, cannulae, and needles used to draw blood, all these types of medical equipment stocks are limited”, he said.

“There is a lack of equipment required for surgeries related to fractures and spinal cord related surgeries. Therefore, most of the surgeries related to the spinal cord have been halted at hospitals. The patients can die due to the lack of sufficient stocks of necessary medicines”, Dr. Samaraweera added.

“It is useless for the Ministry of Health to state that they have allocated Rs. 322 billion in numbers.”

Dr. Samaraweera also urged the Health Ministry to allocate the relevant funds and to at least send the medicines that are required to sustain lives at this critical moment.