Govt reveals certified price to purchase paddy from farmers in Maha season

The Treasury Secretary Mahinda Siriwardene has issued a circular to all relevant state officials regarding the government’s paddy purchasing program for the 2022/2023 Maha season.

Accordingly, the Treasury Secretary informs all relevant Ministry Secretaries and District Secretaries that the government will purchase Nadu Paddy, with a moisture level of 14%, for Rs. 100 per kilogram from farmers in the Maha season.

Meanwhile, the circular also states that for Nadu Paddy between 14% - 22% moisture level, Rs. 88 per kilogram will be paid by the government.

The full circular is attached below.

