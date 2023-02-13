Govt reveals certified price to purchase paddy from farmers in Maha season

February 13, 2023   04:27 pm

The Treasury Secretary Mahinda Siriwardene has issued a circular to all relevant state officials regarding the government’s paddy purchasing program for the 2022/2023 Maha season. 

Accordingly, the Treasury Secretary informs all relevant Ministry Secretaries and District Secretaries that the government will purchase Nadu Paddy, with a moisture level of 14%, for Rs. 100 per kilogram from farmers in the Maha season. 

Meanwhile, the circular also states that for Nadu Paddy between 14% - 22% moisture level, Rs. 88 per kilogram will be paid by the government.

The full circular is attached below.

Circular - 2022 23 Maha GPPP by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.02.13

I am also completely against increasing electricity tariffs - Minister Kanchana

PM Dinesh Gunawardena issues a challenge to Prof. G.L. Peiris

AG files revision application against release of Wasantha Mudalige from charges under PTA

Doctors sound warning over serious shortages of drugs and medical equipment in Sri Lanka

14 trains cancelled as engine drivers go on strike for several hours

Residents of Buttala report experiencing more minor tremors

Sajith Premadasa's message to the 'old boys' who called him 'Bus Man'

