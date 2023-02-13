Govt to implement common national policy on use of chemical and organic fertilizers

February 13, 2023   06:25 pm

The government has decided to implement a common national fertilizer policy in the country, when using chemical and organic fertilizers in agriculture.

The Ministry of Agriculture mentioned that a special discussion was held at the Ministry regarding the matter today (Feb. 13), under the patronage of Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera.

The presidential committee on food security has submitted 35 proposals in order to implement the common national fertilizer policy.

The ministry stated that the proposal will be implemented as short-term, medium-term and long-term and that Cabinet approval is required to be obtained.

