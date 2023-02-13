Govt Printer says cannot print LG election ballot papers without funds

Govt Printer says cannot print LG election ballot papers without funds

February 13, 2023   09:33 pm

The Election Commission says that the Government Printer has informed the commission in writing that printing work pertaining to the upcoming Local Government (LG) elections cannot be carried out without the relevant payments.

The commission mentioned that the estimated amount required for this is around Rs. 461 million.

When inquired by Ada Derana, Chairman of the Election Commission Nimal G. Punchihewa stated that attention will be directed towards this during the meeting of political party secretaries which will be held tomorrow (Feb. 14).

