HRCSL justifies SC application over power cuts during exams

HRCSL justifies SC application over power cuts during exams

February 13, 2023   10:19 pm

Issuing a statement, the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) stated that the primary concern of the Human Rights Commission, given the impugned directive to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) by the HRCSL was to protect the fundamental human rights of the Advanced level exam candidates.

Justifying the initiation of the application to the Supreme Court, the Commission stated that its first priority was to move for a direction by the Supreme Court on the CEB to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the period of the examination.

As per the HRCSL’s statement today, the second motive of the application was for contempt against the respondents for violating the directive given by the commission.

The HRCSL filed the contempt of court case naming the Chairman of the CEB, the Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy and the Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) as respondents.

The application was dismissed by the Supreme Court which held that the certificate did not contain sufficient material to form charges against the second Respondent and the documents tendered by the petitioner questions the legality of the settlement and the process culminating in issuing a directive and a Certificate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Patients face immense hardships due medicine shortage in Sri Lanka

Patients face immense hardships due medicine shortage in Sri Lanka

Patients face immense hardships due medicine shortage in Sri Lanka

abinet nod to release funds to pay gratuity arrears, purchase essential medicines and paddy (English)

abinet nod to release funds to pay gratuity arrears, purchase essential medicines and paddy (English)

I am also completely against increasing electricity tariffs - Minister Kanchana (English)

I am also completely against increasing electricity tariffs - Minister Kanchana (English)

No surprise that Maithripala has suddenly 'woken up' - Anura Kumara (English)

No surprise that Maithripala has suddenly 'woken up' - Anura Kumara (English)

Doctors, pharmacists and health professionals warn over serious shortages of drugs and medical equipment

Doctors, pharmacists and health professionals warn over serious shortages of drugs and medical equipment

PM Dinesh Gunawardena issues a challenge to Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

PM Dinesh Gunawardena issues a challenge to Prof. G.L. Peiris (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.13

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.13

Doctors slam govt's decision to postpone surgeries at hospitals

Doctors slam govt's decision to postpone surgeries at hospitals