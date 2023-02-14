Two army soldiers arrested after woman accidentally shot dead during raid

Two army soldiers arrested after woman accidentally shot dead during raid

February 14, 2023   07:20 am

Two Sri Lanka Army personnel have been arrested by Borella Police over the incident of a woman being fatally shot when a weapon misfired during a raid at Dematagoda last night (13).

The incident had reportedly occurred at a house in the Halgahakumbura area on Baseline Mawatha in the Borella police area late last night.

The victim is identified as a 25-year-old woman who is a resident of the same area.

Police said that when the two army soldiers were attempting to take a suspect into custody, the service firearm of one of the soldiers had accidentally discharged injuring the woman in question. 

She was subsequently immediately rushed to the hospital, however had succumbed to injuries shortly after.

The body of the deceased has been placed at the mortuary of the Colombo National Hospital while Borella Police are conducting further investigations.  

