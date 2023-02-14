Youth who locked up a magistrate and stole his car arrested

A youth has been arrested for locking up a magistrate at his residence in Madapatha, Piliyandala on Saturday (Feb. 11) and stealing his car.

The 27-year-old was taken into custody in the area of Oliyamulla in Wattala, according to police spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa.

It was reported that the suspect had visited the magistrate’s house feigning an interest in renting out the two-storied establishment.

Previously, the magistrate had published an advertisement on a website to rent his two-storied house in Madapatha area.

While the magistrate was showing him around the house, the suspect had locked him up in an upstairs room before fleeing with his car.

Later, the magistrate, who jumped out of the window of the room where he was locked up, had filed a complaint with the police.

During preliminary investigations, the police uncovered that the suspect had arrived in a hired three-wheeler.

Investigations into the incident are being carried out by the officers of Piliyandala Police and Mount Lavinia Crimes Unit, together with the Western Province (South) Crimes Division.