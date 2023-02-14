Several plastic products to be banned from June

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the proposal, tabled by the Environmental Minister, to ban several plastic products in the country.

Accordingly, the production, importation, selling and use of the following items will not be allowed in Sri Lanka effective from June 01, 2023.

• Single-use plastic straws and stirrers

• Plastic yoghurt spoons, plates, cups (except yoghurt cups), knives, spoons and forks

• Plastic flower garlands

• Plastic string hopper trays

On August 30, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers took into account a proposal seeking permission to prohibit seven single-use plastic polythene and plastic products in the country.

Subsequently, a committee of experts was appointed to look into the matter and to submit a report containing necessary recommendations.

As recommended by the experts’ committee, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to ban the aforementioned plastic products in the country.