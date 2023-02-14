Sri Lanka health sector to receive $38 Mn grant from Japan

Sri Lanka health sector to receive $38 Mn grant from Japan

February 14, 2023   10:17 am

The Japanese government has agreed to provide USD 38 million to purchase fuel and especially Diesel, to carry out uninterrupted essential and emergency health service, says the Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Bandula Gunawardene.

Joining the Cabinet press conference held this morning (Feb. 14), the minister pointed out that Japan has agreed to grant five billion Japanese Yen, which is nearly USD 38 million under the Japan Economic and Social Development Program in order to improve the healthcare delivery system in Sri Lanka’s health sector by ensuring essential services and transportation facilities.

