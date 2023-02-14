Cabinet nod to draft new Excise bill

Cabinet nod to draft new Excise bill

February 14, 2023   01:43 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to draft a new Excise bill, replacing the century-old legislation.

Since the Excise Ordinance for the regulation of alcohol and tobacco usage and related businesses, issuance of relevant licenses and imposing taxes was implemented in 1912, measures have been taken to amend the relevant ordinance to suit the current needs.

The proposal for drafting the new Excise bill was put forward through the interim budget 2022, and now the Cabinet approval has been received to direct the legal draftsman to commence drafting of the new bill.

The proposal was presented to the cabinet by President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

LIVE🔴 Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴 Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

Opposition parties accuse govt of attempting new ploys to postpone elections

Opposition parties accuse govt of attempting new ploys to postpone elections

Sujeewa Senasinghe claims JVP is all talk and no actions

Sujeewa Senasinghe claims JVP is all talk and no actions

Anura Kumara accuses Colombo Mayor Rosy of misusing public's money

Anura Kumara accuses Colombo Mayor Rosy of misusing public's money

HRCSL justifies Supreme Court application over power cuts during A/L exams

HRCSL justifies Supreme Court application over power cuts during A/L exams

FUTA Secretary alleges possible attempt on his life with 'toxic gas'

FUTA Secretary alleges possible attempt on his life with 'toxic gas'

Patients face immense hardships due medicine shortage in Sri Lanka

Patients face immense hardships due medicine shortage in Sri Lanka