The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (14 Feb.) ordered that the body specimens of late businessman Dinesh Schaffter be preserved, if any such specimens had been obtained for testing or investigative purposes.

Accordingly, the court directed both, the Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) and the Government Analyst to preserve any body specimens of the businessman, based on a request made by President’s Counsel Anuja Premaratne, appearing on behalf of the family of the deceased.