Court orders preservation of Dinesh Schaffters body specimens

Court orders preservation of Dinesh Schaffters body specimens

February 14, 2023   03:28 pm

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (14 Feb.) ordered that the body specimens of late businessman Dinesh Schaffter be preserved, if any such specimens had been obtained for testing or investigative purposes. 

Accordingly, the court directed both, the Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) and the Government Analyst to preserve any body specimens of the businessman, based on a request made by President’s Counsel Anuja Premaratne, appearing on behalf of the family of the deceased.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sajith says SJB never endorses violence unlike certain political groups

Sajith says SJB never endorses violence unlike certain political groups

Sajith says SJB never endorses violence unlike certain political groups

Cannot proceed with LG poll preparations until required funds are provided - Govt. Printer

Cannot proceed with LG poll preparations until required funds are provided - Govt. Printer

Immigration & Emigration Dept. resumes functions after system breakdown

Immigration & Emigration Dept. resumes functions after system breakdown

Woman accidentally shot dead during a raid; two army soldiers arrested

Woman accidentally shot dead during a raid; two army soldiers arrested

27-year-old arrested for locking up a magistrate and stealing his car

27-year-old arrested for locking up a magistrate and stealing his car

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

LIVE🔴 Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴 Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

Opposition parties accuse govt of attempting new ploys to postpone elections

Opposition parties accuse govt of attempting new ploys to postpone elections