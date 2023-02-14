Kidney transplant racket: Court refuses bail for suspects

February 14, 2023   03:47 pm

The court has refused to grant bail to four suspects who have been arrested on suspicion over the kidney transplant racket linked to a private hospital in Rajagiriya. 

The bail applications were taken up when the suspects were produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya today (Feb. 14).

The Additional Magistrate has further ordered that the suspects to be remanded in custody until February 28, Ada Derana reporter said.

Furthermore, the court has ordered three other suspects of the case to be released on bail under strict conditions, according to the reporter.

