LG polls: Election body postpones distribution of postal voting ballots

LG polls: Election body postpones distribution of postal voting ballots

February 14, 2023   03:51 pm

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka says the ballot papers for the postal voting of 2023 Local Government Election will not be distributed tomorrow (Feb 15) as scheduled. 

In a press release, the Commissioner General of Elections said the decision was taken due to “unavoidable reasons.”

Accordingly, the election body says it will schedule another date for distributing LG election postal voting ballot papers.
 
Meanwhile, the Government Printer has informed the election body in writing that printing work pertaining to the upcoming Local Government (LG) polls cannot be go ahead without the due payments.

It is estimated that the amount required for this is around Rs. 461 million. 

Speaking to the media earlier today following a meeting with the Election Commission members, the General Secretary of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) also stated that the election body is unable to distribute LG election postal voting ballots tomorrow.

Sagara Kariyawasam noted that members of the election body, who attended the meeting, had explained that they are unable to distribute the postal ballots as scheduled.

“They explained to us that the Department of Government Printing had stated that the relevant ballots cannot be distributed without the required funds”, the SLPP General Secretary said in this regard.

The 2023 Local Government election is scheduled to be held on 09 March, postal voting is scheduled to be held on 22, 23 and 24 February.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17

China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17

China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17

Farmers up in arms about circular issued on paddy purchasing

Farmers up in arms about circular issued on paddy purchasing

Sajith says SJB never endorses violence unlike certain political groups

Sajith says SJB never endorses violence unlike certain political groups

Cannot proceed with LG poll preparations until required funds are provided - Govt. Printer

Cannot proceed with LG poll preparations until required funds are provided - Govt. Printer

Immigration & Emigration Dept. resumes functions after system breakdown

Immigration & Emigration Dept. resumes functions after system breakdown

Woman accidentally shot dead during a raid; two army soldiers arrested

Woman accidentally shot dead during a raid; two army soldiers arrested

Heart-warming story of a couple that proves love conquers all...

Heart-warming story of a couple that proves love conquers all...

27-year-old arrested for locking up a magistrate and stealing his car

27-year-old arrested for locking up a magistrate and stealing his car