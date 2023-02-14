LG polls: Election body postpones distribution of postal voting ballots

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka says the ballot papers for the postal voting of 2023 Local Government Election will not be distributed tomorrow (Feb 15) as scheduled.

In a press release, the Commissioner General of Elections said the decision was taken due to “unavoidable reasons.”

Accordingly, the election body says it will schedule another date for distributing LG election postal voting ballot papers.



Meanwhile, the Government Printer has informed the election body in writing that printing work pertaining to the upcoming Local Government (LG) polls cannot be go ahead without the due payments.

It is estimated that the amount required for this is around Rs. 461 million.

Speaking to the media earlier today following a meeting with the Election Commission members, the General Secretary of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) also stated that the election body is unable to distribute LG election postal voting ballots tomorrow.

Sagara Kariyawasam noted that members of the election body, who attended the meeting, had explained that they are unable to distribute the postal ballots as scheduled.

“They explained to us that the Department of Government Printing had stated that the relevant ballots cannot be distributed without the required funds”, the SLPP General Secretary said in this regard.

The 2023 Local Government election is scheduled to be held on 09 March, postal voting is scheduled to be held on 22, 23 and 24 February.