Soldiers arrested over accidental shooting of woman remanded

The two Sri Lanka Army personnel who were arrested earlier today (14 Feb.) over the incident of a woman being fatally shot when a weapon misfired during a raid, have been remanded until 21 February.

The order was issued a short while ago, when the case was taken up before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

A 25-year-old woman was accidentally shot dead during a raid conducted in the Dematagoda area last night (13 Feb), when the two soldiers in question were attempting to take a suspect into custody – during which a service firearm belonging to one of them had accidentally discharged.

She was subsequently immediately rushed to the hospital, however, later succumbed to her injuries.