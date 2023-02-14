Soldiers arrested over accidental shooting of woman remanded

Soldiers arrested over accidental shooting of woman remanded

February 14, 2023   04:12 pm

The two Sri Lanka Army personnel who were arrested earlier today (14 Feb.) over the incident of a woman being fatally shot when a weapon misfired during a raid, have been remanded until 21 February. 

The order was issued a short while ago, when the case was taken up before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court. 

A 25-year-old woman was accidentally shot dead during a raid conducted in the Dematagoda area last night (13 Feb), when the two soldiers in question were attempting to take a suspect into custody – during which a service firearm belonging to one of them had accidentally discharged. 

She was subsequently immediately rushed to the hospital, however, later succumbed to her injuries.

