Remains of Sri Lankan who died in Turkey earthquake buried

The building where the Sri Lankan woman is believed to have lived. Photo Source: Sri Lanka Embassy in Turkey

Burial of the Sri Lankan woman who died in the massive earthquake that rocked Turkey has been held in line with regulations imposed by the health authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today in a press release.

The ministry stated that the identity of the deceased Sri Lankan is withheld at the request of the family.

A massive earthquake of a magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey and northwest of Syria in the early hours of Monday (Feb. 06) while freezing cold weather added to the plights of the victims. It was followed by a multitude of aftershocks and a second powerful quake of a magnitude of 7.5.

The death toll from the earthquake on both sides of the border in Turkey and Syria is now nearing 40,000 while over 86,000 have been evacuated from the earthquake area.

The southeastern region of Turkey, following the destructive earthquake, has been experiencing many aftershocks and tremors, numbering over 2,000 and the death toll has soared past 29,600 and caused injuries to some 80,200 persons.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe spoke to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey and informed that Sri Lanka has been ready to extend all possible assistance to the people of Turkey at this hour of insurmountable grief.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Ankara had been working to ascertain the welfare of the sixteen Sri Lankans who were living in the area affected by the earthquake and tremors, in coordination with the Turkey authorities.

It has been confirmed that 15 of them, contacted by the Embassy are safe, while a Sri Lankan female who was living in Hatay/Antakya Province in Turkey, was reported missing. The Embassy was able to confirm the fate of the Sri Lankan concerned, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.