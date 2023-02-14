Decision on electricity tariff expected tomorrow - Speaker

Decision on electricity tariff expected tomorrow - Speaker

February 14, 2023   05:29 pm

The National Council was informed by the respective officials today (Feb. 14) that the discussion held yesterday (Feb. 13) between the Public Utilities Commission and the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) regarding the electricity tariff had ended without agreement.

The National Council informed the aforesaid parties to arrive at a decision on the matter yesterday when the National Council met in the morning. 

Accordingly, officials representing the Public Utilities Commission Sri Lanka (PUCSL) and the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) informed that they had met and had taken the matter into discussion yesterday afternoon. The officers present informed the National Council that they could not reach a final decision regarding the matter.

The officials of the Public Utilities Commission said that the commission will meet today to discuss the matter and take a final decision.

The said matter was taken into discussion at the National Council meeting held today (14) under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. 

The Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana mentioned that when the National Council met earlier, the Public Utilities Commission informed the National Council that it would inform the Council of the final decision regarding the increase of the electricity bill before the 15th. Therefore, the Speaker stated that he expects a response tomorrow (Feb. 15) regarding the matter.

Ministers Kanchana Wijesekera, Tiran Alles, State Ministers D. V. Chanaka, Indika Anuruddha, Members of Parliament Patali Champika Ranawaka,  Sagara Kariyawasam were present at the Council meeting held.

Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of the Parliament was also present at the Council meeting held.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17

China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17

Farmers up in arms about circular issued on paddy purchasing

Farmers up in arms about circular issued on paddy purchasing

Sajith says SJB never endorses violence unlike certain political groups

Sajith says SJB never endorses violence unlike certain political groups

Cannot proceed with LG poll preparations until required funds are provided - Govt. Printer

Cannot proceed with LG poll preparations until required funds are provided - Govt. Printer

Immigration & Emigration Dept. resumes functions after system breakdown

Immigration & Emigration Dept. resumes functions after system breakdown

Woman accidentally shot dead during a raid; two army soldiers arrested

Woman accidentally shot dead during a raid; two army soldiers arrested

Heart-warming story of a couple that proves love conquers all...

Heart-warming story of a couple that proves love conquers all...