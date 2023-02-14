Decision on electricity tariff expected tomorrow - Speaker

The National Council was informed by the respective officials today (Feb. 14) that the discussion held yesterday (Feb. 13) between the Public Utilities Commission and the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) regarding the electricity tariff had ended without agreement.

The National Council informed the aforesaid parties to arrive at a decision on the matter yesterday when the National Council met in the morning.

Accordingly, officials representing the Public Utilities Commission Sri Lanka (PUCSL) and the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) informed that they had met and had taken the matter into discussion yesterday afternoon. The officers present informed the National Council that they could not reach a final decision regarding the matter.

The officials of the Public Utilities Commission said that the commission will meet today to discuss the matter and take a final decision.

The said matter was taken into discussion at the National Council meeting held today (14) under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana mentioned that when the National Council met earlier, the Public Utilities Commission informed the National Council that it would inform the Council of the final decision regarding the increase of the electricity bill before the 15th. Therefore, the Speaker stated that he expects a response tomorrow (Feb. 15) regarding the matter.

Ministers Kanchana Wijesekera, Tiran Alles, State Ministers D. V. Chanaka, Indika Anuruddha, Members of Parliament Patali Champika Ranawaka, Sagara Kariyawasam were present at the Council meeting held.

Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of the Parliament was also present at the Council meeting held.