Interim order issued against rejection of SLMC nomination papers in Mannar

February 14, 2023   07:09 pm

The Supreme Court today (14 Feb.) issued an interim order preventing the implementation of a letter rejecting the nomination paper submitted by the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) for the Mannar Pradeshiya Sabha (PS) for the upcoming Local Government election.

The order was issued when a petition filed by General Secretary of the SLMC, Attorney-at-Law Nizam Kariapper was taken up before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising of Justices Yasantha Kodagoda, Murdu Fernando and Gamini Amarasekera.

The relevant petition claimed that the nomination paper in question had been rejected by way of a letter issued by the relevant Returning Officer, without giving any reason. 

Thus, the SLMC requested the court that a writ be  issued, invalidating the decision made by the Returning Officer.

Accordingly, the implementation of the letter in question was prevented by way of an interim order, effective until 21 February

