Mainly fair weather to prevail today

February 15, 2023   07:31 am

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island today (15 Feb.), the Meteorology Department reported.

Misty conditions can, however, be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be between 20-30 kmph and may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and in sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea area;

Meanwhile, the Department noted that sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times, while sea areas near the shore off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo may experience rough seas due to increase of wave period.

