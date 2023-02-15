Doctor arrested with over 140 narcotic capsules

A doctor at the Provincial General Hospital in Badulla has been arrested with 145 narcotic capsules in total that were intended to be sold to children, Sri Lanka Police say.

The arrest was made by the Police Special Task Force (STF) last night.

Investigators had launched a raid after receiving a tip-off which claimed that the doctor question had been involved in selling drugs to schoolchildren at his private medical clinic in Mailagasthenna, Badulla for some time now.

Meanwhile, the stock of narcotic capsules and the suspect’s car were seized by the SPF personnel.

The doctor in question will be produced before the Badulla Magistrate’s Court today (FE. 15)