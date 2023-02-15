Another tragic accident on Radella Shortcut Road, three critically injured

Another accident has taken place on Radella Shortcut Road just weeks after a deadly three-vehicle collision on the said road claimed the lives of seven people.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, a speeding three-wheeler, travelling from Hawa Eliya to Talawakelle, had veered off the road at around 7.30 p.m. yesterday (Feb 14).

The three-wheeler driver and two passengers who sustained critical injuries in the accident were rushed to the Nuwara Eliya District Hospital by the police officers and the residents of the area.

Nanu Oya Police is conducting further investigations into the matter.

On January 20, a bus, transporting a group of students who were returning from a school trip to Nuwara Eliya, had collided with a van and a three-wheeler, before it toppled down a precipice along the Radella Shortcut Road.

A total of seven people – six including two children who were travelling in the van and the driver of the three-wheeler – lost their lives in the deadly accident, while 53 including students were injured and hospitalized.