12-year-old dies after falling into unprotected well in Settikulam

12-year-old dies after falling into unprotected well in Settikulam

February 15, 2023   10:35 am

A 12-year-old boy has died after falling into an unprotected well near a house in the Neriyakulam area of Settikulam, Vavuniya.

Police said that the accident had taken place last morning (Feb. 14).

The deceased child was identified as a resident of the Thutuwai area of Neriyakulam.

After learning that the boy has been missing, the father of the boy, along with local residents, had initiated a search operation, during which they found him stuck inside the well.

However, the child was pronounced dead on admission to the Settikulama Hospital.

Settikulama Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LG polls: Election body postpones distribution of postal voting ballots (English)

LG polls: Election body postpones distribution of postal voting ballots (English)

LG polls: Election body postpones distribution of postal voting ballots (English)

Serveral plastic products to be banned from June (English)

Serveral plastic products to be banned from June (English)

China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17 (English)

China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17 (English)

Sajith says SJB never endorses violence unlike certain political groups (English)

Sajith says SJB never endorses violence unlike certain political groups (English)

Election Commission postpones LG polls postal voting ballots

Election Commission postpones LG polls postal voting ballots

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.14

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.14

Court orders Govt Analyst & JMO to preserve Dinesh Schaffter's body specimens

Court orders Govt Analyst & JMO to preserve Dinesh Schaffter's body specimens

Farmers take issue with govt's paddy purchasing program

Farmers take issue with govt's paddy purchasing program