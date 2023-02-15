12-year-old dies after falling into unprotected well in Settikulam

A 12-year-old boy has died after falling into an unprotected well near a house in the Neriyakulam area of Settikulam, Vavuniya.

Police said that the accident had taken place last morning (Feb. 14).

The deceased child was identified as a resident of the Thutuwai area of Neriyakulam.

After learning that the boy has been missing, the father of the boy, along with local residents, had initiated a search operation, during which they found him stuck inside the well.

However, the child was pronounced dead on admission to the Settikulama Hospital.

Settikulama Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.