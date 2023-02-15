Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes off New Zealand coast

Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes off New Zealand coast

February 15, 2023   02:11 pm

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck New Zealand near Wellington on Wednesday at a depth of 48 km (30 miles), government seismic monitor Geonet said.

The earthquake’s epicentre was 50 km from the town of Paraparaumu, according to Geonet.

A Reuters witness felt a strong shaking that lasted several seconds in the capital of Wellington.

New Zealand lies on the seismically active “Ring of Fire”, a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.

This comes after Cyclone Gabrielle caused significant damage across the North Island this week leaving 4 people dead, more than 10,000 people displaced and widespread damage.

Source - Reuters

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

LG polls: Election body postpones distribution of postal voting ballots (English)

LG polls: Election body postpones distribution of postal voting ballots (English)

Serveral plastic products to be banned from June (English)

Serveral plastic products to be banned from June (English)

China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17 (English)

China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17 (English)

Sajith says SJB never endorses violence unlike certain political groups (English)

Sajith says SJB never endorses violence unlike certain political groups (English)

Election Commission postpones LG polls postal voting ballots

Election Commission postpones LG polls postal voting ballots

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.14

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.14

Court orders Govt Analyst & JMO to preserve Dinesh Schaffter's body specimens

Court orders Govt Analyst & JMO to preserve Dinesh Schaffter's body specimens