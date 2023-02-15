Farmers to be given TSP fertilizer at lower rate for upcoming Yala season

Farmers to be given TSP fertilizer at lower rate for upcoming Yala season

February 15, 2023   03:35 pm

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera today (15 Feb.) announced plans to provide Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) fertilizer (‘Mada Pohora’) to farmers at a lower price than the current retail price.

Accordingly, the decision was taken in view of the upcoming Yala harvest season, and will be implemented by way of a gazette notification.

The discussion, which was held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning, focused on a multitude of agricultural issues, including fertilization strategies, paddy marketing issues, and the prevention of yellowing in paddy cultivation.

The Department of Agriculture revealed that the reduction in the use of TSP is the main cause of yellowing in paddy cultivation, adding that in order to prevent this disease in the upcoming Yala season, measures will be taken to increase the use of TSP.

Amaraweera also acknowledged that although several challenges were face by Sri Lanka’s farming community in recent times, they were able to produce a better paddy harvest in the last Yala and Maha seasons in line with market requirements.

Meanwhile, the possibility of selling old rice in warehouses as animal feed was also discussed, with the potential to increase the price of rice and decrease the prices of eggs and chicken in the market.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Three PUCSL members accede to electricity tariff hike by 66% as chairman opposes

Three PUCSL members accede to electricity tariff hike by 66% as chairman opposes

Three PUCSL members accede to electricity tariff hike by 66% as chairman opposes

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.02.15

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.02.15

'The Blue Print': SJB unveils set of proposals to rebuild country's economy

'The Blue Print': SJB unveils set of proposals to rebuild country's economy

Man caught red-handed while trying to sell two elephant tusks

Man caught red-handed while trying to sell two elephant tusks

Harin Fernando moots plan to boost tourism in Puttalam District

Harin Fernando moots plan to boost tourism in Puttalam District

Sri Lanka to host French adventure race 'Raid Amazones' for 2nd consecutive year

Sri Lanka to host French adventure race 'Raid Amazones' for 2nd consecutive year

Politicians express views on Local Govt polls: Anura calls President a 'saboteur'

Politicians express views on Local Govt polls: Anura calls President a 'saboteur'

Sword-wielding man attacks SJB supporters at party's office in Panduwasnuwara

Sword-wielding man attacks SJB supporters at party's office in Panduwasnuwara